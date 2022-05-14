Big Question at Congress Chintan Shivir: How To Reclaim Nationalism From BJP?

One big, overarching narrative emerging from the Congress' Chintan Shivir in Udaipur is the party's desire to reclaim the "nationalist" space from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This narrative is operating at several levels at the ongoing Udaipur Chintan Shivir.

The major part of Congress' assertion of nationalism is coming from the discussions in the committee on "political issues" headed by Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

In fact, some of the leaders in the political issues committee meeting said that the idea isn't to "reclaim" nationalism but to assert that the "Indian National Congress represents Indian Nationalism" and that the BJP represents a "distortion" or "pseudo-nationalism."