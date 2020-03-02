Communal Violence in Delhi Shattered Brotherhood: Bhim Army Chief

The clash in northeast Delhi last week, which was sparked by protests over the amended citizenship law, and has left 42 dead and over 200 injured.

About his visit to the state capital, Azad said that his aim was to strengthen his outfit and chalk out a strategy for "a movement" in Uttar Pradesh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR) and any nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Asked whether he has been placed under house arrest, Azad said, "I do not know, but force has been deployed. It seems that I have been placed under house arrest. Rest you can enquire from the Lucknow police."