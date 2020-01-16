‘Azad Kaagaz Nahi Dikhaaega’: Bhim Army Chief on CAA, NRC

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad after being released from Tihar Jail, late on Thursday, 16 January, told The Quint that he would not show the documents related to the contentious citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR), National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“Chandrashekhar was not born in this country to show papers,” he said.

Azad will visit Jama Masjid on Friday at 1 pm, followed by a visit to Ravidas temple, a gurudwara and a church, ANI reported.

A Delhi court had granted him bail on Wednesday, in connection with the Daryaganj violence on 20 December. The court, however, imposed movement restrictions on him for a month, ordering him to not hold any protest in Delhi till 16 February.