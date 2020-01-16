‘Azad Kaagaz Nahi Dikhaaega’: Bhim Army Chief on CAA, NRC
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad after being released from Tihar Jail, late on Thursday, 16 January, told The Quint that he would not show the documents related to the contentious citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR), National Register of Citizens (NRC).
“Chandrashekhar was not born in this country to show papers,” he said.
Azad will visit Jama Masjid on Friday at 1 pm, followed by a visit to Ravidas temple, a gurudwara and a church, ANI reported.
A Delhi court had granted him bail on Wednesday, in connection with the Daryaganj violence on 20 December. The court, however, imposed movement restrictions on him for a month, ordering him to not hold any protest in Delhi till 16 February.
‘Here by Choice, Not by Chance’
On NRC, NPR, CAA, he said that the process of dividing the country on the basis of religion and asking citizens to show documents is against the Constitution
He further said, “When the tradition of dividing the country is being carried on, it’s the responsibility of every citizen to not only get arrested but be ready to take a bullet as well and not let the country get divided.”
Also, he mentioned that the agenda of creating a ‘Hindu rashtra’ is actually RSS’ and not the government’s.
Court Restrained Azad’s Movement
Azad was arrested by Delhi Police on the intervening night of 20-21 December from the gates of Jama Masjid after the Daryaganj protests against CAA were disrupted, leading to violence. He had been in judicial custody for 26 days.
The court restrained Azad from visiting Delhi for four weeks and directed him to not hold any dharna till the elections in the national capital.
Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted the relief to Azad on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000.
While hearing the bail application of Azad for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, Judge Lau had said, “It's a recent trend these days that last resort comes first these days. People are protesting first, without dialogue. Why not try dialogue first?”
She added however that while exercising the right of peaceful protest, it was our duty to ensure that no corresponding right of another is violated and no inconvenience was caused to anyone.
During the hearing, on Tuesday, Judge Lau had slammed the Public Prosecutor and Delhi police saying, “You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan. Even if it was Pakistan, you can go there and protest. Pakistan was a part of undivided India.”
During the hearing, Judge Lau also noted, “If there’s damage as an outcome of the protests then those who called must be liable.
