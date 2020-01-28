Challan for ‘I ❤️ Kejriwal’ Message on Auto: HC Notice to AAP, EC

The counsel for the Election Commission said the action was probably taken for violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) during which period political advertisements are prohibited.

The EC's submission was opposed by the auto driver's lawyer, who contended that it was not a political advertisement and even if it was, it would not be prohibited as it was displayed at the petitioner's expense and not by a political party.

He said the MCC does not talk of political advertisement out of an individual's own funds.

He also said that political advertisements were permitted on the rear, right and left sides of public service vehicles, including autos, under guidelines issued by the Delhi government in 2018.