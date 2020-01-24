AAP vs NOTA: Delhi’s O-Zone Colonies Hope for Regularisation

“There is a shortage of water. Have been buying cans, each of which costs Rs 15,” says Reena, a resident of Jaitpur Extension in south Delhi.

In her sixties, Reena has been living in this area for the last 20 years and longs for basic amenities which are absent in this locality as it happens to be an ‘illegal colony’ according to the DDA (Delhi Development Authority).

Jaitpur is among the seventy colonies in the capital that sprang up in the late 60s near River Yamuna – an area often referred to as the Yamuna floodplain.

After the DDA classified the area as O-Zone in 2008, construction is banned there as it’s considered to be an eco-sensitive area.