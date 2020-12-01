‘Canada Will Defend Right to Protest’: PM Trudeau Backs Farmers

This video was put out on the evening of 30 November in Canada, which is the morning of 1 December in India.

Earlier, Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan had written on Twitter:

"The reports of peaceful protesters being brutalized in India are very troubling. Many of my constituents have family there and are worried about the safety of their loved ones. Healthy democracies allow peaceful protest. I urge those involved to uphold this fundamental right."

Politicians from Canada have been the most vocal in coming out in support of the protesting farmers and criticising the Modi government's handling of the agitation.

It remains to be seen if India's Ministry of External Affairs will respond to the statements made by PM Trudeau and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan. However, the international scrutiny could make it difficult for the government to pursue an openly hostile approach towards the protesting farmers.