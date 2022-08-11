‘All Our Things Have Now Become Illegal’: Shrikant Tyagi’s Wife After His Arrest
Anu Tyagi, wife of Shrikant Tyagi also said that their family is being treated "very badly".
A day after the purported Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for abusing and assaulting a woman, his wife said that "everything is now being dragged."
"What happened was wrong, he should've apologised. The topic was that he insulted a woman. It should have been handled like that. But everything is now being dragged. Our car, trees, house, everything has suddenly become illegal," Anu Tyagi, wife of Shrikant Tyagi, told news agency ANI.
She further said that following Tyagi's arrest, their family is being treated "very badly."
"We were just planting trees. My husband was provoked. He would have said sorry and apologised. I, my children are being treated very badly by everyone around us," she said.
Her statement comes after Tyagi was arrested on Tuesday, 9 August, from Meerut and sent to 14-day judicial custody.
Tyagi, after his arrest, said that the woman is like a sister to him and that a conspiracy was afoot to "politically decimate" him.
"I express my regret on the incident. She is like my sister, the incident is political and was done to politically decimate me," he said.
A day before his arrest, Nodia authorities also razed a part of his house in Noida's Grand Omaxe society. Three of his associates were also held.
Tyagi claims to be a leader in the BJP's Kisan Morcha. The party, however, has denied that he is even a member.
What's the Noida Society Case?
In a video that had gone viral, Tyagi was seen arguing with a woman resident of the Noida housing society after she raised objections against planting some trees by the purported BJP leader, citing violation of rules.
The woman had said, “Shrikant Tyagi lives on the ground floor in this society. He was encroaching upon the plants here and I asked him to remove the plants. At this, he said, ‘If you touch the plants then I will touch you.’ He abused me a lot and abused my husband and my child.”
He was charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty).
Later, Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) of the IPC were also added to the First Information Report (FIR).
The police also said that a separate case was lodged against Tyagi for having the official symbol of the UP government on his Toyota Fortuner, and added that they planned to slap charges of the Gangster Act on him.
(With inputs from ANI.)
