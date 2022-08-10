'She's Like My Sister': BJP Leader Shrikant Tyagi 'Regrets' Abusing Noida Woman

Shrikant Tyagi, the purported Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader arrested by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police for assaulting and abusing a woman in Noida's Grand Omaxe society, said on Tuesday, 9 August, that the woman is like a sister to him and that a conspiracy was afoot to "politically decimate" him.

"I express my regret on the incident. She is like my sister, the incident is political and was done to politically decimate me," Tyagi said, as per news agency ANI.

His comments came after he was sent to 14-day judicial custody in the case.