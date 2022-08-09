Noida Society Case: With Shrikant Tyagi Still Absconding, Police Questions Wife
Tyagi, a purported BJP leader, had been seen abusing a woman resident of his housing society in a viral video.
A day after Noida Authority razed parts of the residence of purported Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi, the police on Tuesday, 9 August, took his wife along with them for questioning, as per news agency ANI.
A four-wheeler owned by him was seized by the Noida Police.
Tyagi, who had been seen abusing a woman resident of his housing society in a viral video, has been absconding. The Noida Police has also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of Tyagi.
On Monday, bulldozers sent by the Noida Authority had razed an allegedly illegal extended roof-like construction attached to the residence of the politician at the Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93.
While Tyagi claims to be a leader in the BJP's Kisan Morcha, the party has denied that he is even a member.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday sought a report from the state's Home Department regarding the assault case.
The CM also called for a thorough probe in the matter and asserted that stern action will be taken against Tyagi.
What's the Case?
In a video that had gone viral, Tyagi was seen arguing with a woman resident of the Noida housing society after she raised objections against planting some trees by the BJP leader, citing violation of rules.
The woman had said, “Shrikant Tyagi lives on the ground floor in this society. He was encroaching upon the plants here and I asked him to remove the plants. At this, he said, ‘If you touch the plants then I will touch you.’ He abused me a lot and abused my husband and my child.”
He was charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty).
Later, Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) of the IPC were also added to the First Information Report (FIR).
The police also said that a separate case was lodged against Tyagi for having the official symbol of the UP government on his Toyota Fortuner, and added that they planned to slap charges of the Gangster Act on him.
Meanwhile, Tyagi has moved a surrender application in Surajpur court in Greater Noida.
(With inputs from ANI.)
