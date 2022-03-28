3 BJP MLAs Suspended Amid AAP Protest Over Delhi BJP Chief’s Remarks on Kejriwal

Amid vehement protest by AAP MLAs, the Delhi Assembly on Monday, 28 March, passed a censure motion against Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta for allegedly making "derogatory remarks" about Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reported news agency PTI.

The AAP MLAs were reportedly protesting over Gupta's remarks.

Three BJP MLAs – Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan, and Ajay Mahawar – were also suspended by Speaker Ram Nivas Goel for a short duration amid the chaos.