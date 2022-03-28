Ruckus, Fist Fights in Bengal Assembly After BJP Demands Discussion on Birbhum

West Bengal MLAs on Monday, 28 March, exchanged blows in the state Assembly as the Opposition demanded that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee give a statement on the recent violence in Rampurhat, Birbhum.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Asit Majumdar’s nose was broken amid the fist fight that broke out, after which he was rushed to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

He alleged, "Suvendu Adhikari hit me. My glasses were broken when I went to stop the BJP legislators with folded hands as they were engaged in a scuffle with the security personnel inside the Assembly."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Chief Whip Manoj Tigga’s clothes were torn in the scuffle.