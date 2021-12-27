'Caused Avoidable Controversy': Tejasvi Surya Withdraws 'Ghar Wapsi' Comment

He also added that violence against Hindus has made them lose their self-esteem and respect.

“We have built Ram Mandir in this country. Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir is done away with. We should convert the Muslims of Pakistan to Hinduism. We have to prioritise ghar wapsi. Pakistan is included in the idea of Akhanda Bharath. Mutts and temples should take leadership in this regard," he said.

The Bengaluru MP's remarks came days after the Karnataka Assembly passed the controversial anti-conversion bill despite increasing opposition.