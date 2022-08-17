Bilkis Bano Case: Rahul Gandhi, KTR Call Out PM Modi Over Release of Convicts
"Prime Minister, the whole country is watching the difference between your words and deeds," Rahul Gandhi said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao aka KTR on Wednesday, 17 August, came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the release of convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape.
"Those who raped a 5-month pregnant woman and killed her 3-year-old girl were released during the 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav'," Rahul Gandhi said and criticised the prime minister for his assertions about 'Nari Shakti' or women power in the 76th Independence Day speech.
"What is the message sent to women across the country by the people who propagate lies about women power?" he asked.
"Prime Minister, the whole country is watching the difference between your words and deeds," he further wrote in a tweet in Hindi.
The 11 men sentenced to life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano case were welcomed with sweets outside the Godhra sub-jail on Monday, 15 August 2022, after the government of Gujarat approved their early release under its remission policy.
KTR, meanwhile, urged the prime minister to intervene and rescind the Gujarat government's remission order.
Taking to Twitter, he said, "Dear PM @narendramodi Ji, If you had really meant what you spoke about respecting women, urge you to intervene and rescind the Gujarat Govt remission order releasing 11 Rapists. Sir, it is nauseating to put it mildly and against MHA order. Need you to show sagacity to the Nation."
KTR also urged PM Modi to make necessary amendments to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) so that no rapist gets a bail through judiciary. "Strong legislations are the only way to ensure judiciary can deliver swiftly and perform at its best," he said.
