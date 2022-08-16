Bilkis Bano Case: Why Were 11 Lifers Convicted of Murder and Gang Rape Released?

On 15 August, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Raj Kumar, told The Indian Express, “The 11 convicts have served a 14-year sentence in total. According to law, a life term means a minimum period of 14 years after which the convict can apply for remission. It is then the decision of the government to consider the application. Based on eligibility, prisoners are granted remission after the recommendation of the prison advisory committee as well as district legal authorities.”

However, questions are being raised about the timing of the remission, with the early release being the first case of remission in any case related to the 2002 riots.

"We had no knowledge about when they (convicts) processed their application and which judgment the state government took into consideration. We never received any kind of notice and were not told about this. There was no way we could have known about this in advance," Yakub Rasul, Bilkis Bano's husband told news agency PTI.

A Gujarat-based activist, who did not want to be named, said that the remission must not be seen in isolation, but as a 'warning' in light of activist Teesta Setalvad's recent arrest.

Setalvad is one of the two persons arrested by Ahmedabad crime branch recently on the charge of conspiring to falsely implicate people in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.