Bihar: Nitish Kumar Bargains Hard In What Seems a Transition Govt

The major change from the BJP's side hasn't so much been a gain in terms of ministries but the changes it has made in its own personnel. Sushil Modi's replacement by Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi is particularly significant in this context and Modi had a good working relationship with Nitish Kumar.

The BJP clearly doesn't want to make any more concessions to make Nitish Kumar more comfortable. It has also dropped senior ministers Dr Prem Kumar and Nandkishore Yadav, though the latter is likely to become the Assembly Speaker.

Some say that the manner in which the BJP has approached this power-sharing arrangement indicates that it isn't seeing this as a plan for the next five years. Rather it appears to be a transition period for the party until it feels ready enough to either form a government on its own or fight fresh elections without the JD(U).

In the mean time, the party's main priority would be to win over much of Nitish Kumar's Non-Yadav OBC, Mahadalit and female base as well as expand its Hindutva card.

However, the crucial question is what does this arrangement mean for Nitish Kumar? Will he go for a confrontation with the BJP in a few months from now and bring down his own government to project himself as a martyr?

Or does he seriously see this as his last innings, irrespective of what the BJP has planned?

In either of the two eventualities, it would be interesting to see what rest of the JD(U) does.