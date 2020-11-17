Bihar: Other Big Names in BJP Who Could Have Been Deputy CMs

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) clinched a victory in the Bihar elections by defeating the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. The BJP alone won 74 seats and the Janata Dal (United) managed to grab just 43 seats.

After the election results, it was clear that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) will play the role of big brother in the Bihar alliance. Soon after the elections, speculations were rife that JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar will not be given the seat of chief minister due to the party’s performance.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister in this government led by NDA. Kumar took oath as the Bihar chief minister on Monday, 16 November.