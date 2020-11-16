Bihar: BJP’s New Deputy CMs Reflect Modi-Shah’s Post-Nitish Plans

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made its priorities clear by nominating two deputy chief ministers in Bihar – Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad – instead of Sushil Kumar Modi, who had held the position from 2005 to 2013 and then again from 2017 to 2020.

The most obvious signal is that the BJP wants to make it clear to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who the big brother in the alliance is. This is for the first time that the BJP has won more seats than its alliance partner.

However, there's more to it, and the choices of Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad reveal a great deal about the BJP's plans for Bihar.