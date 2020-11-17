Saddled With BJP-Heavy Cabinet, Will Nitish Remain Sushasan Babu?

On Monday, 16 November, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record fourth straight term. This time he got two deputies from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.

Out of the total 14 Cabinet berths, the BJP got seven, the Janata Dal (United (JDU) got five, and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) got one berth each.