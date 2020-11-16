Mahila Morcha to Bihar Deputy CM: Renu Devi’s 32 Years with BJP

Sixty-two-years-old Renu Devi, from the Noniya community, on Monday, 16 November, took oath as one of Bihar’s two Deputy Chief Ministers along with Tarkishore Prasad, together replacing BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi. Devi is a four-time MLA from Bettiah, a former minister in Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet and a mother of two.

Formerly the vice president of the party, Renu Devi on Sunday was chosen as the deputy leader of the BJP legislature in Bihar.