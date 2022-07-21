‘Against Authoritarian Rule’: Mamata Banerjee at TMC's Martyrs' Day Rally
TMC observes Martyrs' Day to honour 13 people who were killed by police firing at a Youth Congress rally in 1993.
A large number of people from across West Bengal have congregated at Kolkata's Esplanade for the Martyr's Day rally by ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), being held amidst tight security on Thursday, 21 July.
Speaking at the rally, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, quoting Rabindranath Tagore, said, "Where the mind is without fear, where the head is held high."
Attacking the Union government, the West Bengal chief minister said:
"BJP is trying to break the government everywhere, this has become their job. In West Bengal, they tried to defeat us but could not succeed. It has been raining here and roads were full of water but our supporters did not move from here."
Meanwhile, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, while addressing the rally, said that the party will continue with its expansion plans outside West Bengal and will win seats outside the state in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
He warned a section of TMC workers against indulging in corruption and said no one is above party discipline.
"I was made the party national general secretary a year back and tasked with expanding the party outside West Bengal. I will not stop till our party symbol blooms in every nook and corner of the country. We will win seats outside the state in the next Lok Sabha polls."TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee
The TMC's Martyr's Day Rally
The annual rally is being held after a gap of two years due to theCOVID-19 pandemic and is highlighted by an address by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. This year's rally is also special as it is the first after the party's decisive victory in the state election in 2021 and TMC's return to power for the third consecutive term.
At least 4,500 police personnel have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order in during the day.
The TMC observes Martyrs' Day on 21 July every year to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing on a Youth Congress rally by the then Left Front government in 1993 when Banerjee was the YC state president.
She continues to observe the day even after forming the Trinamool Congress in 1998 and coming to power in West Bengal in 2011.
On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee had said that the Martyrs' Day rally will be against the Centre's "authoritarian rule."
(With inputs from PTI)
