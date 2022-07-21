ED Registers Money Laundering Case Against 'Padman' Producer Prerna Arora

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering of Rs 31 crore against Bollywood producer Prerna Arora, ANI reported. The case is in association with her arrest by the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police in 2018 for allegedly cheating producer Vashu Bhagnani.

Arora was summoned to appear before the ED on Wednesday in Mumbai but failed to do so and her lawyer sought time on her behalf.