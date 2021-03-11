‘Let Them Attack Me, I’ll Keep Talking of Jobs’: Badruddin Ajmal

"They have nothing to show in terms of work, that's why they keep trying to divert public attention by attacking me," All India United Democratic Front leader Badruddin Ajmal told The Quint, in response to the attacks against him by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a section of the media.

Earlier this week, a video which was later found to be doctored, went viral showing Ajmal as saying that "India will become an Islamic nation".