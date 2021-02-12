Assam Elections: 10 Reasons Why This Isn’t a Done Deal for BJP

Assam became the BJP's stepping stone for establishing its dominance in rest of the Northeast and now the party is fighting to defend its turf and win a second term in power.

The BJP fancies its chances and has claimed that it is aiming to win 100 out of the 126 seats in the state.

However, this is easier said than done.

The only major opinion poll done so far – by ABP News and CVoter – gives BJP a simple majority along with its allies like the Asom Gana Parishad. However, a few things have changed since then and it is believed that a comfortable BJP victory is far from a done deal.