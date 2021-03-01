Assam Elections: How Congress Clawed Back Into the Game

Assam was supposed to be the BJP's best bet in the 2021 state elections, a state that would be relatively easy compared to the big battle for Bengal and an imminent drubbing along with its allies in Tamil Nadu.

But then something happened that the BJP wasn't expecting - the Congress fought back.

This is evident from the fact that Congress general secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - has chosen Assam as her first major campaign trail outside of UP.

She arrived in Assam on 1 March, prayed at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and headed to Upper Assam, considered a strong area for the BJP. She is scheduled to address a major rally in Tezpur on 2 March.