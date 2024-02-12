Sushmita Dev Interview: 'Congress' Seat Formula in Bengal Would Have Helped BJP'

"My reasons for leaving the Congress were the way the 2024 Assam elections were fought. My reasons were very regional, they weren't national," said Sushmita Dev, now a Rajya Sabha nominee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the second time.

Once the face of Mahila Congress and considered a confidante of Priyanka Gandhi, she has previously represented the Congress from Silchar constituency of Assm, both as a Lok Sabha MP and an MLA. After joining the TMC in 2021, she has represented West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha from 2021-2023.

Dev's nomination comes at a crucial time when the TMC and the Congress, both allies of the Opposition's INDIA bloc, are at loggerheads.