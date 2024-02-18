SY Quraishi Interview: 'Electoral Bonds List May Show Skeletons in the Closets'

Hello Mr Quraishi, welcome to The Quint and Quint Hindi and welcome to 'Badi Badi Baatein'. In a big development, the SC ruled the electoral bonds as unconstitutional. You have been speaking out against them for a while. What was your first reaction when the verdict came out?

I was happy with the judgment. It was a landmark verdict, a historic judgment for democracy. Transparency, which is of utmost importance in a democracy was under attack. When the scheme was introduced, it was via the Budget presentation, which was unusual in itself. It was made a part of the Finance Bill so that there could be no debate over it. Arun Jaitley, Finance Minister of the time started the speech by saying something good that free and fair elections cannot take place without transparency of political funding. We were happy to hear it since we had been saying for a while. He also said that we have not been able to achieve transparency in political funding since 70 years. We liked that too. After these two sentences, we expected him to bring more transparency to law but what he brought was exactly opposite to that.

All the transparency that was already there was finished. What was the transparency of that time? That every donation over Rs 20,000 has to be disclosed to the Election Commission. The EC would then issue them a certificate following which they would be exempted from Income Tax. There was a time when even Rs 20,000 would get disclosed. With electoral bonds, nobody knows whether they are getting Rs 2 crore or Rs 20 crore or Rs 200 crore.

The reasons given for that were also weird - that donors want secrecy. They may want secrecy but why? Because there are no free lunches. He would get favours in exchange for it. If he is giving Rs 10-20 crore, he would take something from the government, right? A scheme, a contract, a license, or maybe a bank loan. You know how many have duped banks before. But this cannot be disclosed to you or me. This was the logic behind secrecy.

Before this scheme, there were donations taking place for 70 years, elections were being conducted, and governments were still getting formed and falling too. There were no problems at the time. The donors were also smart. They would donate to all parties. At times they would donate to warring candidates and get favours from either sides.