Can Owaisi’s AIMIM Emerge as Voice of Muslims in West Bengal & UP?

This is being seen as AIMIM's open invitation to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for an alliance in the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The AIMIM has never contested elections in Bengal, but clearly, it seems emboldened about its chances after it won five seats in Bihar's Seemanchal region, which borders Bengal.

Muslim votes are crucial for the TMC. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 57 percent Hindus voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 32 percent for the TMC, according to the CSDS survey. It was the support of 70 percent Muslims that enabled the TMC to win 23 seats out of 42.

According to a calculation done by The Quint based on the CSDS survey data and census figures, 44 percent of TMC voters in 2019 may have been Muslims. This is how important they are for the party. And it is for fear of losing this vote, that Mamata Banerjee has been attacking Owaisi and denying permission to his rallies.