Bihar Elections: Will Huge Crowds Translate Into Votes for AIMIM?

Demography is a major factor. The Muslim population in Seemanchal is much higher than the rest of Bihar.

Kishanganj: 68 percent

Katihar: 44.5 percent

Araria: 43 percent

Purnea: 38.5 percent

Bihar Average: 16.9 percent

There are other differences as well. While in much of Bihar, the percentage of Muslims is higher in urban areas than in rural areas, in Seemanchal it is reverse - the percentage of Muslims in rural areas is higher than urban areas.

While the overall population of Hindus is lower in Seemanchal, there's another difference - the Yadav community which has a strong influence across Bihar, is hardly present in Seemanchal.

Linguistically too though Seemanchal is considered part of the greater Mithila region, many people here speak Surjapuri, Kulhaiya and Bengali.

How Seemanchal's Muslims are Different

Muslims in Seemanchal are much more rural than in the rest of Bihar and even within rural Muslims, the average landholdings for Seemanchal Muslims are smaller.

Broadly, political rivalries in Seemanchal are between three communities particular to this region: Surjapuris, Kulhaiyas and Shershahbadis.

Surjapuris: According to some scholars, Surjapuris are of Koch Rajbonshi origin. George Grierson in the Linguistic Survey of India described Surjapuris as being of "Koch origin" speaking a dialect similar to the Koch Bengali of Malda.

Shershahbadis are also of Bengali origin but have a different history. They are said to have been soldiers under Sher Shah Suri, settled initially in Gaur in Bengal. But after the Mughals took over, they became displaced and took to cultivation. They later came to adopt the Ahle Hadith school of thought, which also differentiates them from a majority of Muslims in Seemanchal.

Kulhaiya are said to have been originally from Hadhramaut in Arabia and worked as mercenaries with the Faujdars of Purnea and intermarried with locals of different castes as well as with peasants who migrated here from North and West India. As a result the Kulhaiya dialect is much more mixed due to the diverse influences.

Kulhaiya and Shershahbadis both have OBC status but Surjapuris don't. Ansaris are also present in sizable numbers but they are even more underrepresented politically.

In terms of political representation, Kulhaiya fared comparatively better - Mohammad Taslimuddin was a Kulhaiya. Gradually representation among Surjapuris also increased to some extent.

The caste dimension is crucial in the battle for Amour as well. The NDA hopes that the Surjapuri votes will get split between Abdul Jalil Mastan of the Congress and Akhtarul Iman of AIMIM, while the JD(U) candidate Saba Zafar, a Kulhaiya, would consolidate Hindu votes besides the suppport from his own community.

However, this is easier said than done. The Congress is actively trying to woo Hindu votes in the seats while the AIMIM is said to be getting support from non-Surjapuri Muslims as well.