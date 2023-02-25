Amritpal Singh, Ajnala & Khalistan: Punjab's Shrinking Political Middle Ground

The clash between the police and Amritpal Singh's supporters at Ajnala in Amritsar district on 23 February sparked a number of alarmist claims - Captain Amarinder Singh has called it "much more serious than a complete collapse of law and order", many television news channels have described it as "Khalistanis having a free run".

Yes, no doubt the Ajnala violence is a serious development and we will come to why it is important in just a bit.

But why were no such alarmist labels given when two Muslim men - Junaid and Nasir - were recently abducted and burnt alive in their own vehicle in neighbouring Haryana? Doesn't that constitute as a "free run of vigilantes" or a breakdown of law and order?

What such labels do is actually harm the cause of stability in Punjab.