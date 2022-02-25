In Death, Deep Sidhu Has Revitalised an Important Strand of Politics in Punjab

The bhog ceremony for actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu at the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara in Punjab attracted a huge crowd running into thousands. This massive crowd at Fatehgarh Sahib and the gathering of people across Punjab to pay tribute to Sidhu bore testimony to the following he acquired during the farmers' agitation and more so after his untimely death in an alleged road accident on 15 February.

For many, Sidhu's death represents an unfinished mission of addressing certain grievances in Punjab.

Elections are only one part of politics in Punjab. Political mobilisation in the state happens at different levels and Sidhu's bhog ceremony is only the latest example of how many figures outside the electoral sphere end up acquiring a significant public appeal.

A number of questions are important here: