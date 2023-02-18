Car Owner, Sarpanch, Glass Shards — How Villagers Probed Junaid & Nasir's Death

Ismail and the other members of the search party immediately began calling all the relatives, extended family members, as well as locals from nearby villagers requesting them to source any information on the two.

One of the people they called was Deenu, the former Sarpanch of a nearby village called Ghata Shamshabad. “I immediately began making calls to various police stations,” Deenu told The Quint.



A while later, Deenu says he received a call back from one of the stations—that of Ferozepur Jhirka that is only a few kilometers away but falls in Haryana state. “The police officer told me that early morning, a group of Bajrang Dal men brought 2 people with them. One person’s spine had been injured, the other’s hand had been broken, they said. The Bajrang Dal men wanted the police to arrest the men but the police officer said they were too injured for the police to do anything and so asked to first take them to a hospital,” Deenu told The Quint. “We went to all the local hospitals in the area then, but found that Junaid and Nasir were nowhere.”



The Quint visited the Ferozepur Jhirka police station that Deenu mentioned, but all police officials there refused to speak to the media.