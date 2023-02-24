ADVERTISEMENT
A Day After Clash, Amritpal Singh's Aide Lovepreet Toofan Released From Jail
This comes a day after violence broke out between supporters of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and the police.
i
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Lovepreet Singh aka Toofan Singh, a close aide of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was released from Amritsar Jail on Friday, 24 February.
This comes a day after violence broke out between supporters of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and the police outside the police station over the arrest of his aide Lovepreet Singh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Amritpal Singh Lovepreet Singh
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×