Several Congress, Akali Dal Leaders Join BJP During Amit Shah's Chandigarh Visit
Several Congress Party SAD leaders, including four former ministers joined the BJP on Saturday.
Several Congress Party and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, including four former ministers, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 4 June, Saturday at the party office in Chandigarh.
Among those from the Congress who joined BJP are leaders Raj K Verka, Gurpreet S Kangar, Balbir Sidhu, Kewal S Dhillon, Sunder Sham Arora, and Kamaljeet S Dhillon.
While from the SAD, leaders Bibi Mohinder Kaur Josh & Sarup Chand Singla, along with Mohali mayor Amarjeet S Sidhu, joined the BJP.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the BJP office in Chandigarh post the joining of Congress & SAD leaders.
"I have been in Congress since I was 30-32 years old. Now I am 60-years-old, worked with all my blood & sweat for the party, but Congress doesn't identify its workers. The way Modi Ji & Amit Shah Ji work, they give credit to their workers".Balbir Singh Sidhu
Congress leaders said that they were dissatisfied with the how the party was treating them. While BJP leaders said this reflects on the Congress party's lacunas.
"Congress should see why such experienced leaders & workers are leaving the party. If they can't pledge their allegiance to the country & remove the drawbacks of the party, they might even lose the status of being an Opposition."Sunil Jakhar
