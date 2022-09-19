Will Captain Amarinder Singh Joining BJP Change Political Equations in Punjab?

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. He will also be merging his party, the Punjab Lok Congress, with the BJP.

Captain Amarinder Singh met BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday, 19 September, and his entry is being seen as part of the BJP's plans to expand its footprint in Punjab, a state where it has been faring poorly.

There is also speculation regarding what Singh next assignment within the BJP is going to be. But more than that, Singh is entering the BJP with one specific mission. What is that mission? We'll get to that later in this article.