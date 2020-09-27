Why Did Akali Dal Finally Dump BJP? It’s Not Just About Farm Bills

What was called a Nahu Maas Da Rishta - the relationship between nail and flesh - has finally come to an end, with the Shiromani Akali Dal ending its 24-year-old association with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

There are several layers to this decision. This article will try and bring out each of these layers and try to answer the following questions:

What led to Akali Dal finally deciding to quit the NDA?

Why didn’t this happen earlier?

What are Sukhbir Badal’s calculations?

What lies ahead for SAD and for Punjab politics?

But before we look at these questions, here’s what SAD president Sukhbir Badal said while announcing his party’s decision. It is important to note that Badal mentioned not just the farm Bills but also “insensitivity to Punjabi and Sikh issues”.