Harsimrat Kaur Resigns Over Farm Bills: Will Akali Dal Quit NDA?

The farm Bills have the potential of changing political equations ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in Punjab.

Trouble for BJP

The BJP’s attempts to expand in rural Punjab may suffer a serious jolt as there is a great deal of opposition to the Bills. The “anti-minority” and “anti-farmer” tag would mean that the BJP runs the risk of being restricted to the urban Hindu vote besides some support from a few Deras. Even the urban Hindu vote can’t be counted upon if the 2017 experience is anything to go by. There was a massive shift of this section towards the Congress, especially after the Maur Mandi blast.

The BJP has been wanting to change its power equation with the Akalis and get more seats but these moves may end up affecting its bargaining power.

Churn Within Congress

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh of the Congress has had a lacklustre term so far. It has been accused of inaction on the Bargari and Behbal Kalan cases and on the drug menace. It did marginally better on farmers’ issue for the first couple of years but even that goodwill has dissipated.

The anger against the Centre’s Bills are a perfect opportunity for the party. But even on this, there is a tussle within the Congress on who should lead the charge. So far, CM Amarinder Singh and PCC chief Sunil Jakhar had been leading the charge. But Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Nagra has tried to steal the thunder by resigning as MLA in protest against the Bills. Being an office bearer of the All India Congress Committee, he is also close to the party high command.

AAP’s Revival Attempts

The AAP has been extremely vocal on the farm Bills. In 2017, it got most of its seats from the areas with the highest agrarian distress in the Malwa region, especially the cotton belt.

Weakened by splits and the Lok Sabha defeat, AAP sees this as an opportunity to revive itself in the state. Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann who had become an important voice of anger against Akalis in the run-up to 2017, is leading the party’s offensive on the issue.