Delhi Police Detained 12 Members During Nupur Sharma Support March: Hindu Sena
"Tthey should take legal action and not terrorise the society with stone pelting," said the organisation.
Right-wing group Hindu Sena, on Saturday, 11 June, claimed that Delhi Police detained 12 of its volunteers during a march organised in support of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
The group, in a press release, said that the organisation's national president, Vishnu Gupta, was not allowed to attend the march. Gulf countries must stop interfering in India's internal matters, it added.
"If Ms Nupur Sharma has said something wrong they should take legal action and not terrorise the society with stone pelting. Indian Government must investigate such rioters under NSA and also investigate international fundings to such rioters."Vishnu Gupta, National President, Hindu Sena
Remarks against Prophet Muhammed by Sharma and other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders sparked violent protests in several states across India on Friday, 10 June.
While the protests were largely peaceful in Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, and Gujarat, clashes between the police and protesters were reported from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
The BJP on Sunday, 5 June, had suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal from party's primary membership.
