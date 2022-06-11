Kashmir YouTuber Arrested for Uploading Video Depicting Nupur Sharma's Beheading
Earlier, Wani uploaded a video showing him wielding a sword and beheading the former BJP spokesperson.
Kashmir-based YouTuber Faisal Wani was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday, 11 June, for uploading a video depicting the beheading of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
"The video is against public tranquillity and has caused fear and alarm to the public in general," news agency ANI quoted J&K Police as saying.
The YouTuber had earlier apologised for uploading the video which showed him wielding a sword and beheading the former BJP spokesperson.
Sharma has been embroiled in a controversy over her remarks against Prophet Muhammad which have triggered nationwide protests by people demanding her arrest.
The video was deleted soon after and Wani uploaded an apology video.
"I uploaded a video showing Nupur Sharma and it went viral all over India. I had no intentions of hurting anybody. I respect all religions. I have deleted the video and would want to apologise for the same," he said in the video.
The BJP had earlier suspended Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership after her remarks made during a TV debate drew flak from over 15 Muslim countries.
Sharma withdrew her statement following the outrage in Mulsim nations.
