Kashmir YouTuber Arrested for Uploading Video Depicting Nupur Sharma's Beheading

"I uploaded a video showing Nupur Sharma and it went viral all over India. I had no intentions of hurting anybody. I respect all religions. I have deleted the video and would want to apologise for the same," he said in the video.

The BJP had earlier suspended Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership after her remarks made during a TV debate drew flak from over 15 Muslim countries.

Sharma withdrew her statement following the outrage in Mulsim nations.