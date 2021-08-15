Watch: PM Modi Salutes Tokyo Olympic Athletes in 75th Independence Day Address

"I convey my greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters," PM Modi said at Red Fort on Sunday.

"Be it Vallabhbhai Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri, or Jawaharlal Nehru, we are thankful to our leaders who brought Independence," he went on to say.

PM Modi also spoke about the decision to observe 14 August as "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day" and said it was meant to honour the pain and sufferings faced by the people of India during the Partition.