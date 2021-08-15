PM Modi Congratulates Olympic Stars In Independence Day Address
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of its 75th Independence Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day from the Red Fort in New Delhi. He congratulated the athletes who were victorious at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
India registered its best ever performance at the Olympic Games as they won seven medals, including the gold medal for the first time in 13 years.
In his 88-minute address, the Prime Minister made a pointed reference to the way the Olympics have impacted thinking within the country. "It is a major turning point for our country," he said. "In this decade we have to speed up the drive to bring talent, technology and professionalism into sports in the country."
Drawing the nation's attention to the Olympians present in the audience, the Prime Minister said, "The athletes who have made us proud at the Tokyo Olympics are here among us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations."
He also highlighted the achievements of Indian women athletes when he announced that Sainik Schools, for the first time in their history, will be opened up for girls. "It is a matter of pride that India's daughters are performing splendidly, be it in Board exams or the Olympics," the PM declared.
“There was a time when sports wasn’t considered a part of the mainstream. Parents used to tell children that they would spoil their life if they kept playing. Now, awareness regarding sports & fitness has come within the country. We have experienced this in Olympics this time," PM Modi said at Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.
Making it a point to draw the nation’s attention to the Olympians present in the audience, the Prime Minister said: “The athletes who have made us proud at the Tokyo Olympics are here among us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations."
Shortly after the address, the Prime Minister will meet the athletes who impressed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Bronze medallists shuttler PV Sindhu, wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia were among the athletes present at the Red Fort.
Perhaps for the first time during the Prime Minister's customary address to the nation, the sporting community was so heavily represented. As many as 240 Olympians, including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, their support staff, and officials of the Sports Authority of India and sports federation were present at to listen to the Prime Minister.
On his way out of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister's cavalcade stopped at the enclosure reserved for the Olympians and he walked around waving at them. In view of the COVID-19 protocols, the sportspersons remained seated.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.