India's 75th Independence Day: PM Modi Arrives at Rajghat

On this occasion, 1,380 police personnel have been awarded with medals for their work in their respective fields.

"Among the awardees, 256 are from the J&K Police, 151 from the CRPF, 20 from the ITBP, and 67, 25 and 20 from the Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh Police respectively. The remainder are from other states/UTs and Central Armed Police Forces,” the Home Ministry said.

Twenty ITBP personnel have also been awarded for their bravery in thwarting Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh. Three others have received the PMG for anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.