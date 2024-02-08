'How Is a 12th-Century Shrine an Encroachment?': Historians on DDA Demolition

The 12th-century shrine of Baba Haji Rozbih – believed to be one of the oldest Sufi saints in New Delhi – once stood near the Qila Lal Kot, deep inside Sanjay Van, a reserved forest area in Mehrauli.

Not anymore.

The approximately 1,000-year-old Sufi shrine is among the several religious structures that were razed to the ground by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) – responsible for developing commercial land in Delhi – on 30 January, as part of a drive to remove "illegal encroachments" inside the 780-acre Sanjay Van area.