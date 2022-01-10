Tripura Violence: SC Orders Police To Cease Any Action Against Activist's Tweets

The Supreme Court has issued an order to the Tripura police to restrain from taking any action against activist-journalist Samiullah Shabbir Khan for his tweets on violence in Tripura that happened in October last year, reported LiveLaw.

The bench, consisting of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna, was hearing the pleas moved by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights against the Tripura Police for invoking the UAPA Act against over a 100 people for their comments on social media regarding the violence.