Tripura Violence: SC Agrees To Hear Plea by Journalist, Others Booked Under UAPA

Recently, the Tripura Police had booked a journalist and other activists for offences punishable under the UAPA. The petitioners – Mukesh, Ansarul Haq Ansari, and Shyam Meera Singh – moved the Supreme Court seeking to quash the first information report (FIR) registered against them.



According to the petition, the fact-finding report titled 'Humanity Under Attack in Tripura #Muslim Lives Matter,' published on 2 November by Lawyers for Democracy, on the findings of a four-member fact-finding team comprising advocate Ehtesham Hashmi (Supreme Court), advocate Amit Srivastav (member, coordination committee, Lawyers for Democracy), advocate Ansar Indori (National Secretary, NCHRO), and advocate Mukesh (Member, PUCL Delhi) has brought on record evidences into the orchestrated and targeted violence perpetrated by right-wing forces on the minority Muslim community in Tripura in October, purportedly as a counterblast to violence perpetrated on minority Hindu community in Bangladesh, which continued until 26 October.