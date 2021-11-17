Tripura UAPA Case: SC Directs No Coercive Steps Be Taken Against Lawyers, Journo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 17 November, issued a notice on a petition filed by two lawyers and a journalist challenging an FIR registered by the Tripura Police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) over social media comments and reports regarding the violence in Tripura.

The apex court directed that no coercive action be taken against the three, reported LiveLaw.

A bench comprising the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justice Surya Kant passed the order on Wednesday, while hearing a writ petition filed by lawyers Mukesh and Ansarul Haq Ansar as well as journalist Shyam Meera Singh.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Prashant Bhushan stated that the two lawyers had visited Tripura and published a fact-finding report about the communal violence, after which the Tripura Police had issued a notice asking them to appear for interrogation in relation to the FIR under the UAPA.