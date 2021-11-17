Tripura UAPA Case: SC Directs No Coercive Steps Be Taken Against Lawyers, Journo
The SC issued notice on a petition filed by two lawyers and a journalist challenging the FIR by Tripura Police.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 17 November, issued a notice on a petition filed by two lawyers and a journalist challenging an FIR registered by the Tripura Police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) over social media comments and reports regarding the violence in Tripura.
The apex court directed that no coercive action be taken against the three, reported LiveLaw.
A bench comprising the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justice Surya Kant passed the order on Wednesday, while hearing a writ petition filed by lawyers Mukesh and Ansarul Haq Ansar as well as journalist Shyam Meera Singh.
Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Prashant Bhushan stated that the two lawyers had visited Tripura and published a fact-finding report about the communal violence, after which the Tripura Police had issued a notice asking them to appear for interrogation in relation to the FIR under the UAPA.
The CJI noted that he read some news reports that two journalists were granted bail with regard to the Tripura matter, which Bhushan clarified were two others and not the petitioners, who had not yet been arrested, reported LiveLaw.
The bench then ordered a notice to be issued on the petition and said that no coercive steps should be taken against the petitioners.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.