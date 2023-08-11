Centre Proposes Legislative Overhaul of IPC, Sedition Law With Three New Bills

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three new bills in the Lok Sabha on Friday, 11 August, to replace major sections of the law such as the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).

Shah claimed that the following three bills would overhaul India's criminal justice system:

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023 (to replace Indian Penal Code)

The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 (to replace The Indian Evidence Act, 1872)

The Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023 (to replace The Code Of Criminal Procedure, 1973)

One of the key legislative changes that has been proposed is to repeal the controversial, colonial-era sedition law (Section 124A of IPC) that led to the arrests of 86 people across the country in 2021, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).