Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, 11 August, introduced three new bills to overhaul the Indian criminal laws, proposing a slew of changes to the punishment for crimes against women and children.
The Indian Penal Code is to be replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) will be in place of the Indian Evidence Act. The bills have been referred to a Standing Committee for review.
Here are some key highlights:
Minimum of 20 Years for Gang Rape
According to the proposed BNSS, a person convicted of gang rape will get a minimum of 20 years in prison, with the maximum punishment being life imprisonment.
"Rigorous imprisonment for not less than 20 years but which may extend to imprisonment for life which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person’s natural life and with fine," the bill reads.
Imprisonment for False Promise To Marry
"Whoever, by deceitful means or making by promise to marry to a woman without any intention of fulfilling the same, and has sexual intercourse with her, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years and shall also be liable to fine," the proposed BNS lists.
Death Sentence for Rape of Minor
While tabling the bills in Parliament, Amit Shah said that the government now proposes "death penalty for rape of a minor."
"Where a woman under eighteen years of age is raped by one or more persons constituting a group or acting in furtherance of a common intention, each of those persons shall be deemed to have committed the offence of rape and shall be punished with 20 imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person's natural life, and with fine, or with death," the bill stated.
