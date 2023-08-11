Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, 11 August, introduced three new bills to overhaul the Indian criminal laws, proposing a slew of changes to the punishment for crimes against women and children.

The Indian Penal Code is to be replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) will be in place of the Indian Evidence Act. The bills have been referred to a Standing Committee for review.

Here are some key highlights: