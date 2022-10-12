'Objection,' My Lords? Ex-Judges, Lawyers Offer Solutions to Collegium Problems

After an in-person meeting of the full collegium to finalise the appointment of ten judges to the Supreme Court could not be convened on 30 September because of Justice DY Chandrachud’s engagements at the court, Chief Justice of India UU Lalit wrote letters to his four co-members (of the collegium) seeking their opinion in writing about the appointments.

While Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph wrote back to the CJI approving the proposals, two members – Justices Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazeer – objected to the procedure of appointing and selecting judges through circulation of letters. They, however, did not express an opinion against the names of the candidates circulated by the CJI.

Prior to that, in a 26 September meeting, the collegium had unanimously approved the elevation of Justice Dipankar Dutta to the Supreme Court but had decided that the elevation of the 10 others would be decided on 30 September on the basis of the merits of their judgements.

Three days prior to the resolution, the Union Law Minister on 7 October, had written a letter asking the CJI to recommend his successor. Convention suggests that with only a month left until retirement, the CJI cannot clear any more appointments.

In fact, CJI Lalit too had reportedly cited the same rule as he objected to his his predecessor CJI Ramana giving a go-ahead to two appointments.

The Collegium's 10 October resolution also mentions the Law Minister's letter and adds:

"In the circumstances, no further steps need be taken and the unfinished work in the meeting called for September 30, 2022 is closed without there being any further deliberation. The meeting dated September 30, 2022 stands discharged."