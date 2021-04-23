Collegium Deadlock & Gender Parity: A Look at CJI Bobde’s Legacy

Currently serving as the Chief Justice at the Tripura High Court and bound to retire on 6 March 2022. Famous for his judicial integrity and knowledge, Justice Kureshi is one of the aspiring judges in line for elevation to the Supreme Court of India.

It is not for the first time that Justice Kureshi has been part of a debate. Back in 2019, the Collegium had recommended his name for the Chief Justice position of Madhya Pradesh High Court, however, after the Centre’s communication, the Collegium recalled its decision and appointed Justice Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.