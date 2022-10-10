2 Judges Objected to Procedure, 30 September Meeting Discharged: SC Collegium

Amid unverified reports of a rift over the Supreme Court collegium meeting on 30 September, the members of the 5-judge body led by CJI UU Lalit released a statement on Monday, 10 October, saying that the said meeting has been discharged in light of the Union Law Minister's letter to the CJI on 7 October, asking him to recommend his successor.

"In the circumstances, no further steps need be taken and the unfinished work in the meeting called for September 30, 2022 is closed without there being any further deliberation. The meeting dated September 30, 2022 stands discharged," the statement said.

The statement further revealed that two members of the collegium - Justices DY Chandrachud and Abdul Nazeer- objected to CJI Lalit's letter seeking views regarding proposals for elevation of judges to the Supreme Court.

The two judges reportedly did not express an opinion against the candidates but the method of seeking approval through circulation of letters.

The physical meeting which was scheduled on September 30 at 4.30 PM did not take place as Justice Chandrachud could not attend the same. It may be noted that Justice Chandrachud had held sitting on September 30 in his court till 9.15 PM.